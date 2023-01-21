Reactions As Senator Shehu Sani Accuses Banks Of Keeping The New Naira Notes For Politicians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Human Rights Activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, took to his verified Twitter handle to accuse Banks of keeping the newly redesigned naira notes for politicians. He claimed that the banks will release the new currencies to them next month so they will use it to buy votes.

“Banks are hoarding the new currency from the public with the intent of making it available for politicians next month to be able to buy votes. The ultimate aim of redesigning the national currency is defeated”, Senator Shehu Sani said.

The former Senator’s accusation stirred reactions from social media users. Emmanuel Ndiokwere said the statement is irresponsible as he does not have any evidence to back his claims. He added that Shehu Sani should desist from such comments. Celestine Ulasi said banks are still dispensing the old notes. He said they should have stopped dispensing it on the 1st of January 2023. Check out the screenshots below for the details.

NwannekaEsi (

)