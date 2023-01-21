NEWS

Reactions As Senator Shehu Sani Accuses Banks Of Keeping The New Naira Notes For Politicians

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Human Rights Activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, took to his verified Twitter handle to accuse Banks of keeping the newly redesigned naira notes for politicians. He claimed that the banks will release the new currencies to them next month so they will use it to buy votes.

“Banks are hoarding the new currency from the public with the intent of making it available for politicians next month to be able to buy votes. The ultimate aim of redesigning the national currency is defeated”, Senator Shehu Sani said.

The former Senator’s accusation stirred reactions from social media users. Emmanuel Ndiokwere said the statement is irresponsible as he does not have any evidence to back his claims. He added that Shehu Sani should desist from such comments. Celestine Ulasi said banks are still dispensing the old notes. He said they should have stopped dispensing it on the 1st of January 2023. Check out the screenshots below for the details.

NwannekaEsi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

2 mins ago

Photos From Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Southern Kaduna, Kafanchan

2 mins ago

Dele Momodu reveals the reason why Peter Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party

11 mins ago

“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Melaye

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button