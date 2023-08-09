Reactions As Senate President Akpabio Tells Senators Money Has Be Sent To Them To Enjoy Holidays

In a video that has gone viral, the former governor of Akwa Ibom state and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio have confirmed that a token has been sent to members of the senate to use and enjoy their holidays.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio made this revelation on Wednesday morning while addressing the senate members before the adjournment of a motion.

In the video, the Senate President said, “in order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly”.

After his statement sparked a moment of uproar in the senate house, he rephrased his previous statement as said, “I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return”.

The statement was met with backlash from Nigerians amidst the rise of fuel prices, inflation of the naira, and rise of food prices all over the country.

Source From SaharaReporters

