Reactions As Senate Passes Resolution To Extend Old Naira Notes Deadline To June 31 Instead Of 30th

There has been much controversies Following the deadline for the Old Naira notes (31st January), as from the 1st of February the old Naira notes would cease to be a legal tender. The Senate have called for the extension of the deadline by the Central Bank, but the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, in a recent press conference stated that there would be no extension of the old Naira notes.

The Senate however, as was reported by TVC News, passed a resolution that the deadline be extended to from January 31st to June 31st. The Senate made a mistake in their resolution for the extension of the old notes as June ends on the 30th and not on the 31st. Reacting to this error made by the Senate, some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handles to react to it.

Reacting to it a twitter user with the handle name ‘Chief Ikukuoma’ commented, “Nigerians look at your lawmakers and your senate President as they passed a resolution that CBN should extend old Naira notes collection till June 31st. So June Don dey reach 31 days? God help us”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online; Bnnnnnn

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;

What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Senate #Passes #Resolution #Extend #Naira #Notes #Deadline #June #30thReactions As Senate Passes Resolution To Extend Old Naira Notes Deadline To June 31 Instead Of 30th Publish on 2023-01-29 06:25:23