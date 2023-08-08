Reactions As Senate Members Move Motion To Go On Holiday Till September After Ministerial Screening

The federal house of assembly members have moved a motion to go on holiday

The motion was moved by the majority leader in the house on Monday following the ministerial nomination screening that went down

Recall that a Screening exercise was conducted by the lawmakers and there were several reactions that trailed it. Former minister of state for labor and employment and a member of the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo was present at the house for his screening

However, the house has now moved a motion to go on annual recess after the confirmation of majority of the ministerial nominees

According Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari who shared the report on his official Twitter page, he said the house members will reconvene on 26th of September, 2023. He said the motion was raised by majority leader of the 10th National assembly and it was seconded by minority leader

