NEWS

Reactions As Senate Members Move Motion To Go On Holiday Till September After Ministerial Screening

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read

The federal house of assembly members have moved a motion to go on holiday

The motion was moved by the majority leader in the house on Monday following the ministerial nomination screening that went down

Recall that a Screening exercise was conducted by the lawmakers and there were several reactions that trailed it. Former minister of state for labor and employment and a member of the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo was present at the house for his screening

However, the house has now moved a motion to go on annual recess after the confirmation of majority of the ministerial nominees

According Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari who shared the report on his official Twitter page, he said the house members will reconvene on 26th of September, 2023. He said the motion was raised by majority leader of the 10th National assembly and it was seconded by minority leader

See some reactions from social media users here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘The Hausas Are The Predominant Tribe In Niger & They Are 53% Of The Total Population’ -Usman Yusuf

18 seconds ago

PDP Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Wanka resigns

1 min ago

UN backs ECOWAS’ mediation, wants coup plotters to release Bazoum

7 mins ago

If FG Orders Me And My Boys To Go To Niger, We Will Go And Come Back Victorious; It’s Not A Boast — Asari Dokubo

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Reactions As Senate Members Move Motion To Go On Holiday Till September After Ministerial Screening

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

The federal house of assembly members have moved a motion to go on holiday

The motion was moved by the majority leader in the house on Monday following the ministerial nomination screening that went down

Recall that a Screening exercise was conducted by the lawmakers and there were several reactions that trailed it. Former minister of state for labor and employment and a member of the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo was present at the house for his screening

However, the house has now moved a motion to go on annual recess after the confirmation of majority of the ministerial nominees

According Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari who shared the report on his official Twitter page, he said the house members will reconvene on 26th of September, 2023. He said the motion was raised by majority leader of the 10th National assembly and it was seconded by minority leader

See some reactions from social media users here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Don’t engage in war with Niger – Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu

13 mins ago

Niger Coup: “The People Tinubu Is Fighting For Have Their Own Agendas.”- Prof. Usman Yusuf

22 mins ago

Niger coup plotters name ex-cabinet member as prime minister

28 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees As El-Rufai, WAEC To Release Results Today

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button