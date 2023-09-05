Reactions As Sen. Shehu Sani Tackles People Who Accept that Love Is Blind But Doubt that Justice Is Blind

Senator Shehu Sani has taken issue with the double standard of people, particularly Nigerians, who readily accept that love is blind but doubt that justice is blind. He expressed this sentiment on Twitter, pointing out the symbolism behind these two concepts.

In his tweet, Senator Sani explained that the saying “love is blind” signifies that genuine love overlooks flaws and faults in the other person and remains true. In contrast, the symbol of justice is a blindfolded lady holding scales in her left hand to represent court verdicts (guilty or not guilty) and a sword in her right hand for punishment. The blindfold over her eyes symbolizes the impartiality of justice.

This tweet is related to reports about the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) delivering judgment on cases brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election on September 6, 2023, as understood by many who reacted to the tweet.

Reactions to the tweet varied, with some agreeing that both love and justice are blind. However, the majority disagreed, suggesting that in Nigeria, neither love nor justice is blind because they can see money. They argued that justice often favors the wealthy. Others noted that while justice may be blind, judges can still see, hinting at potential biases in the judicial system.

