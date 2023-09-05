Reactions As Sen. Sani Tackles People Who Accept that Love Is Blind But Doubt that Justice Is Blind

Senator Shehu Sani has tackled people, particularly Nigerians, for their double standard in readily believing that love is blind but doubting that justice is blind.

The former federal lawmaker did this in a post on Twitter (now, X), which simply read:

The age-long saying that love is blind signifies that genuine love overlooks faults and flaws in the other party and yet remains true.

On the other hand, the universal symbol of justice is a blindfolded lady holding a scale in her left hand, representing the guilty or not guilty verdict of the court, and a sword in her right hand, indicating punishment for the guilty. The blindfold over her eyes symbolizes the impartiality of justice.

The senator’s tweet is not unconnected to reports that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) will deliver judgment on the cases brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his and Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election on September 6, 2023, or at least that was the understanding that the majority of the people who reacted to it had.

The reactions to the tweet ranged from the serious to the hilarious. Some agreed that indeed love is blind and justice is blind as well. However, the majority disagreed, arguing that in Nigeria, both love and justice are not blind as they can see money. They insisted that justice is for the rich.

Others argued that even though justice is blind, the judges see!

