Reactions As Sen. Sani Says It’s Sad To See Niger Citizens Supporting Military Coup

Reactions have trailed Senator Shehu Sani’s tweet saying it’s sad to see citizens of the Niger Republic trooping out into the streets to show support and solidarity to the military coup plotters in that country, who just seized power from a civilian administration, instead of protesting against the coup.

According to him, the development represented a dark day for democracy.

In a Twitter post expressing his feelings about the development, the former federal lawmaker wrote:

“Niger Coup Update: It’s sad to see people trooping out in support of the coupists (sic) instead of protesting against them. A dark day for democracy.”

Videos showing citizens of the country jubilating on the streets have since surfaced online. One video even shows citizens stoning a purported female politician in the now-dethroned administration.

Meanwhile, the majority of Nigerians who reacted to Senator Sani’s tweet generally supported the Nigerien citizen’s action or a least felt that their action was justified.

The common denominator in the argument to justify the action was that African politicians have over time systemically oppressed and impoverished their citizens under the guise of democracy, hence the feeling of liberation and exhilaration at their dethronement and misfortune.

