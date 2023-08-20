Reactions As Sen. Sani Implies That Those Now Protesting Against Hunger Got What They Bargained For

Reactions have continued to trail Senator Shehu Sani’s post on Twitter implying that some women who protested against widespread hunger and poverty in Kaduna State only got what they bargained for. According to him, most of them collected money and food items from unscrupulous politicians to vote for them during the last general elections.

The former lawmaker was his vintage satirical self as he wrote:

His crafting the tweet in old Shakespearean English coupled with adopting a delivery style akin to that of the King James version of the Scripture gave it a feel that is both hilarious and appealing to the audience.

It was quite easy to decipher that he was referring to the Kaduna women’s protest because he had earlier tweeted about it. He insinuated in the earlier tweet that the women had exhausted the token they received to cast their votes for those who gave them.

Meanwhile, the reactions to the tweet ranged from the serious to those with the it-serves-them-right attitude to the outright hilarious. Many mocked the protesters for selling their votes for food and money, saying they got their just recompense early enough. Others simply enjoyed the hilarity in the tweet and reacted with their own hilarious takes.

Read some selected reactions here:

What’s your take on this?

Ifyafrica (

)