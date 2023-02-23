NEWS

Reactions As Security Officer Pushes Away A Boy Who Tried To Recreate Obi’s Viral Picture With Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s old news by now that APC presidential election candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has wrapped up his campaign ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, which may be his only chance to rest after weeks of campaigning.

His final rally was held at Lagos state’s Teslim Balogun Stadium, and a video from the event has sparked widespread interest. A young man was seen attempting, and failing, to duplicate the iconic photo of Peter Obi and young supporter Yusuf Alabi standing in front of his car during his campaign in Lagos state.

The nearby security guard moved him away fast, and there are a few good arguments for why that was the appropriate thing to do. Due to the height of the vehicle, he could have been hit by the campaign bus while attending Tinubu’s rally, which could have had disastrous consequences.

You might find it interesting to read what people are saying about how difficult it would be to reproduce the viral photo of Peter Obi with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Do you think the security guard did the correct thing by physically removing the youngster from the building?

Loyalnews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Fully And Strongly Supports The Cashless Policy Of The CBN

11 mins ago

Our Challenges are enormous but we shall Prevail – Atiku says as he urges Nigerians to support Him

18 mins ago

PDP is not in the race, G-5 will not vote PDP – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu.

26 mins ago

Pat Utomi Reacts To Old Video Of Him Saying That Lagos Was Lucky To Have Tinubu As Governor

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button