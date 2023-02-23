Reactions As Security Officer Pushes Away A Boy Who Tried To Recreate Obi’s Viral Picture With Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s old news by now that APC presidential election candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has wrapped up his campaign ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, which may be his only chance to rest after weeks of campaigning.

His final rally was held at Lagos state’s Teslim Balogun Stadium, and a video from the event has sparked widespread interest. A young man was seen attempting, and failing, to duplicate the iconic photo of Peter Obi and young supporter Yusuf Alabi standing in front of his car during his campaign in Lagos state.

The nearby security guard moved him away fast, and there are a few good arguments for why that was the appropriate thing to do. Due to the height of the vehicle, he could have been hit by the campaign bus while attending Tinubu’s rally, which could have had disastrous consequences.

You might find it interesting to read what people are saying about how difficult it would be to reproduce the viral photo of Peter Obi with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Do you think the security guard did the correct thing by physically removing the youngster from the building?

