Reactions As Security Men Whisk Away Supporter Who Stood Infront Of BAT’s Vehicle

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment a staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was standing In front of the APC campaign train

The scenario played out at the APC Mega rally that went down at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Tinubu, After completing his rallies in several states across the nation, held the grand finale in his home state

However, In the viral video that is currently generating lots of comments, the supporter was seen trying to maintain the kind of positioning that Yusuf Alabi, a teenager, who stood In front of the Labour party convoy a few days ago, maintained

It would be recalled that Yusuf went viral after the picture was shared online

In the video, after the supporter saw Asiwaju’s campaign train, he moved out of the crowd to try and stand In front but was whisked away

It happened that as soon as he tried to take his stand in front, an officer was quick to intercept him and pushed him aside

Below are some pictures extracted from the video

See him standing in Infront of the vehicle

Since the photo surfaced online, there have been several reactions

Kindly read a few below

