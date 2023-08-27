Reactions as Sani shares old report of Buhari saying his successor Won’t inherit security challenges

Former Kaduna lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani, has recently shared an old report about former president Muhammadu Buhari. According to the report, Buhari claimed that his successor would not face any security challenges upon leaving office.

The PDP Chieftain shared the report on his official Twitter page on Saturday, and it has garnered various responses from users on social media since it was posted online.

Shehu Sani, according to a report from LEADERSHIP NEWS that he shared, Buhari said ” My Successor Wont Inherit Security Challenges, Buhari vows “

In response to the statement made by the former president, the prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party expressed that it is acceptable.

Nevertheless, ever since the report was made available on the internet, numerous social media users have responded with various reactions.

