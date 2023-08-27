NEWS

Reactions as Sani says people are now googling to verify about Chicago because they are inquisitive

Shehu Sani, the ex-Kaduna Lawmaker who previously represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, has expressed that the present generation possesses a strong curiosity and will not accept any information without verifying its authenticity.

In a recent post on his verified Twitter page, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) referred to the Chicago University case as an example. He mentioned that numerous individuals have been searching online to confirm the authenticity of the case.

In their time, he mentioned that people used to unquestioningly believe everything they were told without seeking confirmation or verification. However, things have changed today as the present generation possesses a skeptical mindset.

In conclusion, he stated that the present generation solely relies on visual evidence and disregards anything beyond that.

