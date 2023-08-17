NEWS

Reactions As Sani Says Most Of Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Were Stolen Under Buhari’s Administration

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle that has gained a lot of traction as he alleges that the past administration under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari stole a lot of the country’s foreign reserves.

The short statement that the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria wrote on Twitter as regards this subject matter read, “The record is clear; most of Nigeria’s foreign reserves were stolen under the Buhari administration. The question is, Can this be done by only one person?

Sani didn’t point out anyone that was found wanting in his tweet; however, it will be interesting to see whether the Federal government under the current administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be able to fish out “anyone” that stole the Country’s foreign reserves in the administration that handed it over to him.

