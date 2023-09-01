NEWS

Reactions As Sani Says He’s Confused As Imam Says” Pray Against Coup & Also Said Power Is From God “

The former kaduna lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has stated that he is confused after his Imam who told him to pray against military coup also said all power comes from God

The peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday to reveal the statement on his page

His statement is coming following the military takeover In Gabon. It is no more news that after the military Junta in Gabon forcefully took over power, many people have been sharing their opinions

Sani, in his latest post said that their Imam in mosque told them to pray against any form of military coup action but still went ahead to tell them that all power comes from God

He said he is a little bit confused about the two statements

