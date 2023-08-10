Reactions As Sani Posts The Location Where Bodies Of 6 Northern Emirs Killed By Colonialists Is Buried

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the national assembly, Shehu Sani has released a photo showing the location where bodies of six northeners killed by Colonialists were buried

The peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain took to his Twitter page on Thursday to post the picture of the location

The former Kaduna Lawmaker made the post and it has since been generating lots of comments from social media users

According to Sani, 6 northerners were killed by the Colonialists and their bodies were buried in lokoja, Kogi state

Shehu Sani said that the six northeners were not willing to cooperate with the colonial masters then which led to them being killed

He listed the deceased as Aminu Abdulahi, malam Abubakar, malam Aliyu Dansidi, Mallam muhamad Aliyu, Mallam sarki Abubakar, Mallam mubamadu lawal,

See the photo of where they were buried

See some of the reactions from social media users here

Finesthandwriting (

)