Reactions As Sani Lists 5 Northern States That Will Suffer A Direct Hit If ECOWAS Declares War On Niger

Former Kaduna lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Shehu Sani, has identified five northern Nigerian states that could face repercussions if the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declares war on Niger Republic.

Sani made these comments on social media in response to ECOWAS’ statement that it may use military intervention in Niger after last week’s coup. ECOWAS gave the Nigerien coup leaders a week ultimatum to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum or face consequences.

Many Nigerians have debated ECOWAS’ position. Weighing in, Sani argued that military action may backfire and haunt Nigeria. In a Twitter post titled “Thirteen Reasons Why Nigeria Must Not Support Armed Invasion,” Sani said the northern states of Sokoto, Yobe, Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara are most at risk due to their proximity to Niger.

Sani cautioned that while using force may seem justified, dialogue should be prioritized. He pointed out these states already grapple with security issues like banditry and Boko Haram. An armed conflict next door in Niger would only exacerbate matters.

The ex-lawmaker advised ECOWAS to explore all diplomatic solutions first. He said any hastily executed military campaign could spark a regional crisis. Sani emphasized that ordinary citizens in border communities would suffer the most in any such eventuality.

Fastupdates247 (

)