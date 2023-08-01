Reactions As Sani Lists 5 Northern States That Will Suffer A Direct Hit If BAT Declares War On Niger
Former Kaduna Lawmaker and a chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has listed five states in the north that will suffer a direct hit if the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, under the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu declares war on on Niger Republic
The former Kaduna took to his media page while responding to the statement made by the West African union to use millitary intervention in Niger Republic
It would be recalled that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu ECOWAS-led union, during Its impromptu meeting in Abuja on Sunday, gave a week untimatum to the coupist to reinstall president Muhammed Bazoum or be prepared for millitary intervention
The decision has been widely discussed by several Nigerians
Reacting to the statement, Sani said using millitary intervention isn’t the best approach as it may in return come back to haunt Nigeria
Sani in a post that he made on Twitter that he titled ” Thirteen reasons why Nigeria must not support armed invasion ” said five northern states in Nigeria which include Sokoto, yobe, Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara, will suffer direct hit due to their proximity to Niger
Kindly read his post here
Kindly read some of the reactions from social media users below
Bodeblogs (
)