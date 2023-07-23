Reactions as Reno Omokri is pictured with Charly Boy’s father in a throwback photo

Reactions have trailed following the circulation of a throwback photo featuring Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, human rights activist, and social media commentator, alongside Charly Boy’s father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Reno Omokri himself shared the nostalgic snapshot on his official Twitter account. In the post, he proudly revealed that he has been donning made-in-Nigeria outfits since as far back as 1999. The throwback photo served as a visual testament to his long-standing commitment to supporting local products. Encouraging fellow Nigerians to follow suit, he earnestly urged them to adopt the practice of wearing made-in-Nigeria fabrics as a means to bolster the value of the Naira, the country’s currency.

In a recent statement, Reno Omokri reiterated the significance of the photo, underscoring the fact that his dedication to promoting Nigerian-made clothing is not a newfound fad but a sentiment he has upheld for over two decades. His message remained crystal clear: the path to strengthening the Nigerian economy and currency lies in embracing and investing in indigenous products.

The resurfacing of this photograph, which dates back 24 years, has sparked discussions across various online platforms. Many commend Reno Omokri for his consistent advocacy of locally produced garments and the positive impact it can have on the nation’s economic landscape.

Given Justice Chukwudifu Oputa’s prominent background as Charly Boy’s father and a respected figure in the Nigerian judiciary, the picture carries even more weight, garnering attention from both his followers and admirers of the late legal luminary.

This throwback photo provides a glimpse into the past and serves as a reminder of the enduring call for Nigerians to rally behind their own industries. The underlying message continues to ring true, urging citizens to take pride in their cultural heritage and contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by patronizing domestically made products.

As the image continues to circulate, it remains a symbol of Reno Omokri’s unwavering commitment to the promotion of Nigeria’s homegrown industries, while also serving as a call to action for others to embrace a similar mindset and work together for a more prosperous and economically empowered nation.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)