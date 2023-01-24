Reactions As Regina Daniels Joins Atiku’s Wife, Others At The PDP Rally In Delta State (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar stormed Delta State, the state of his vice presidential candidate for the PDP campaign rally. The rally was attended by Atiku’s wife, Titi, Dino Melaye, as well as other members and candidates of the PDP in Delta State.

Among the dignitaries who attended the rally was Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels who has gathered lots of mixed reactions as she shares photos from the recently concluded rally on social media.

Regina Daniels accompanied her husband, Ned Nwoko who’s also a senetorial candidate of the PDP in Delta State.

While sharing the photos, she uploaded it with a caption that reads;

“It was a massive PDP rally in Asaba Delta State today”.

It should be noted that the actress has also spent the past couple of weeks campaigning for her husband as they canvass for votes across different Local Government Areas of the state.

