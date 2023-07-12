Reactions As Regina Daniels Drops New Photos With Son

Popular actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her verified Instagram page to share adorable photos with her son as they go on vacation abroad. The light-skinned actress strikes adorable poses for the camera and shows off her beauty.

She dropped flower and star emojis and said paradise is not a place but a feeling. These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top celebrities like Chinenye Nnebe, Jasmine Rajinder, Even Esin, Iheme Nancy, Angel Palazzo, Junior Pope, Fessa Okafor, and Linda Osifo sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Use me as ‘Regina is looking sweet’ button”. Another fan said, “Gina, a woman that turned people from hate to inspiration”.

Gina as she’s fondly called has become an inspiration to many women in Nigeria. The way she supports her husband and her love for humanity is amazing.

EssienAkpan (

)