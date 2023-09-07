Reactions As PSG Player, Dembele, Name Burna Boy As His Favorite Artist

Ousmane Dembele recently joined Paris Saint-Germain, PSG from FC Barcelona after spending six-year at Barcelona. The 26-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, PSG.

In his recent interview with PSG media, Dembele answered some interview questions. He revealed that the popular Nigerian Singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is his favorite artist. PSG shared the video on Facebook, and it has generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

Best Artist Burna boy, thanks is an honor to us Nigerians. Now I know where you got that inspiration against Barca this season before leaving for Paris. You served Barca breakfast.

Burna Boy’s music has transcended Africa.

Burna Boy. You’re Dembele’s artist! The same way you’re mine.

