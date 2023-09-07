Reactions As PSG Player, Dembele, Name Burna Boy As His Favorite Artist

After spending six years at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele recently transferred from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG. The 26-year-old agreed to a five-year contract with PSG of Ligue 1.

Dembele responded to interview questions at a recent media appearance for PSG. He said that his favourite musician is the well-known Nigerian singer Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu. The video was posted on Facebook by PSG, and Nigerians responded fervently to it.

However, random social media users in Nigeria have reacted to his post in a variety of ways, with many of them leaving comments.

Top Artist Burna Boy, thank you; it is a privilege for us Nigerians. Now I see where you got the idea to play Barca this season, just before you left for Paris. Barca was given breakfast by you.

Burna Boy’s music is popular outside of Africa.

Bobo Boy. You work with Dembele! similarly to how you are mine.

