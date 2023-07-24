Reactions As PSG Gives Al Hilal The Permission To Make $332 Million Bid For Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been a star boy right from the beginning of his professional career. He made a move from AS Monaco to Paris Saint Germain, and that move has made him one of the highest paid players in the world, as far as football is concerned. However, he has not won a single Champions League trophy with PSG, and they are getting increasingly tired of him.

According to news sources, PSG are looking for ways to get rid of him and they are reportedly open to any club who wants to sign him. A Saudi based club, Al Hilal came around and offered a world record fee of $332 million to sign the French man, and PSG gave them the go-ahead to begin negotiations with Mbappe.

This news was shared by ESPN on their Twitter handle:

Many football fans condemned the idea, saying that it was too early for Mbappe to move to Saudi Arabia, no matter how much he was offered. These were some of the reactions:

