Reactions As President Tinubu’s Account Joins Twitter Live Chat To Listen To Peter Obi

The verified Twitter account of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, joined the Twitter space organized for the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi to dialogue with Nigerians

Recall that the former governor of Anambra state had earlier informed Nigerians about speaking with everyone on pressing issues currently facing the nation

The Twitter space was finally held on Saturday and the labour party presidential aspirant was available to interact with Nigerians as he had earlier promised. Several issues were discussed during the time and many people who joined the space were given the opportunity to ask questions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Twitter account was seen to have joined the Twitter space

The presence of the president on the space has been subjected to various reactions from several people

See the post below to see the president’s account among other participants

See some of the reactions that have surfaced after he was seen on the live chat

Finesthandwriting (

)