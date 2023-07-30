NEWS

Reactions As President Tinubu’s Account Joins Twitter Live Chat To Listen To Peter Obi

On Saturday, the verified Twitter account of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Twitter area set up for Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

You may recall that the ex-governor of Anambra state previously updated Nigerians on his plans to address the nation’s most serious challenges by having conversations with anyone and everyone.

On Saturday, as promised, the Labour Party presidential aspirant was present in the Twitter domain to engage with Nigerians. During that time, a number of topics were covered, and many attendees were given the chance to pose questions.

It seems that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the Twittersphere with his own account.

Several people have expressed their opinions on the president’s presence in space.

You may see the president’s account and those of other contributors in the post below.

Check out the feedback that has come up after his appearance in the live chat.

7 hours ago
