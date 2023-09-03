Reactions As President Tinubu Will Be Leaving For India To Attend The G-20 Leaders Summit

Following the statement made by Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, concerning his trip to India many Nigerians have reacted to the president, as they wished him a safe trip and good results from the meeting. It was reported that Ajuri Ngelale made it known to the public that the president will be traveling to New Delhi, India for a summit with the G-20 leaders.

According to Channel Television, Mr. Ajuri made the statement on Sunday, revealing the departure of the president for a summit in India on a special invitation from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Stating that the president will be meeting key industrialists from both India and Nigeria’s private sector, where he will also deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference. As a result of the trip many Nigerians on social media have shown their concerns to the president as they wished him a safe trip and good results

Below are some of the reactions and wishes sent by some social media users from the Facebook page of Channel Television

Source: Channel Television

