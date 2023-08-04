Reactions as President Tinubu sends delegation to Niamey, urging dialogue to resolve political impasse

Nigerians have expressed their views as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to finding an amicable ways to resolve the current political crisis in the country.

Tinubu sends two separate delegates, Abdulsalami Abubakar who is the former Nigerian military head of state is heading a delegation and has left Abuja for Niamey. He’s been accompanied by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Abubakar III and the President of ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray.

The second delegation is headed by Babagana Kingibe who is the former secretary to the Nigerian government. He is to engage with leaders in Algeria and Libya to discuss the political crisis in Niger Republic.

The president told the two separate delegations to focus on how to solve the crisis amicably because of the African peace and development. According to Zagazola, the president said, “We don’t want to hold briefs for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,”

Reacting to the post, Nigerians have commend the approach used by the president instead of military action. According to them, the approach will promote peace and avert war.

