Reactions As President Tinubu Says No Instant Solutions To Nigeria’s Problem

The former governor of Lagos State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems which are caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and have called on the citizens to bear with the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made this revelation through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, on Tuesday at Abuja, during the unveiling of a 688-page autobiography of the former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark.

Senator George Akume said, “He (Tinubu) has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country. But these pains are pains of birth, the birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, the mother must go through some pain. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

He continued, “Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there. I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place, 100 trucks of fertilizers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

He added, “We can endure this for a moment. What we are going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today”.

Dear readers, kindly leave your comments in the comments section below.

Dabbyvictor (

)