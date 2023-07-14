Reactions as President Tinubu receives former Lagos State governor, Ambode at the Presidential Villa

Lagosians and social media users has been left buzzing after Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Sharing photos of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode together at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu special assistant on social media, Daddy D.O tweeted: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in. Audience, the former Governor of Lagos State. H.E @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Villa”

This tweet from Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Daddy D.O sharing Photos of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu receiving Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa on Friday has attracted reactions from Lagosians and social media users, as some have claimed something is cooking, while some have called it the politics of patience.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Lagosians and social media users:

