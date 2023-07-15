Reactions As President Tinubu Move To Create Board To Regulate Food Prices Across The Nation

The establishment of the National Commodity Board, with the support of President Bola Tinubu, aims to carefully assess and oversee food prices. Additionally, it will maintain a strategic food reserve to help stabilize prices of essential grains and other food items.

During a briefing on the details of the presidential intervention on food security, food price, and sustainability on Thursday, Mr. Dele Alake, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, shared the following information.

Alake mentioned that the government intends to address price fluctuations in food by implementing a board to oversee the matter.

According to SaharaReporters, there has been an increase in the inflation rate, which has resulted in elevated food costs.

This is believed to be a consequence of President Tinubu’s commitment to removing the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, along with implementing various economic reforms.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the issue of food insecurity in the nation has been significantly impacted by security challenges across various regions, such as incidents involving herders and the unfortunate destruction of cropland in the Middle Belt and South East. These circumstances have unfortunately resulted in farmers being displaced from their land.

However, when the presidency addressed journalists regarding the implementation of its strategy, it mentioned that it had engaged various stakeholders including the National Commodity Exchange (NCX), Seed Companies, National Seed Council, and Research institutes, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Food Processing/Agric Processing associations, private sector holders & Prime Anchors, smallholder farmers, crop associations, and Fertilizer producers, blenders, and suppliers associations, among others, to provide support for the intervention.

In addition to the various measures the government has implemented to ensure food security, Alake expressed the intention to utilize the nation’s security infrastructure to provide protection for farms and farmers, enabling them to resume their work without concerns of potential attacks.

As part of immediate intervention strategies, the Presidency said, “We will immediately release fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.”

“There must be an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all year round.”

Many have made known their reaction to the development and their reaction can be found below.

