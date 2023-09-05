Reactions As President Tinubu Departs Abuja To New Delhi, India To Attend The G-20 Leaders Summit

The departure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 leaders summit, has attracted lots of reaction from Nigerians as they pray and wish him a safe return. It is reported that the president was given a special invitation from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to speak at the summit. According to Ajuri Ngelale, Special aide to the president on media and publicity, saying that the president will be meeting with some keynote industrialists from both India and Nigeria and also addressing both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference

It is reported that the President took off with the presidential wing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, a few hours ago to participate in the summit. Following his departure, many Nigerians have shown their concern by wishing him a successful trip and a safe return.

