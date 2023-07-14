Reactions As President Tinubu Bows To Greet Oba of Benin During His Visit To Aso Rock

On Friday, July 14, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly received HRH Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, at Aso Rock.

The esteemed royal family paid an official visit to the president’s residence at Aso Rock.

During the reception of the monarch at Aso Rock, President Tinubu displayed a gesture of respect by bowing. A photograph capturing this moment has become viral on various social media platforms.

The image has generated a significant response from social media users. They have commended the president for his humility and reverence towards the country’s traditions, despite holding the highest office in the nation. Below are some of the reactions:

“Understanding the customs and values of one’s constituents is of utmost importance,” stated Bayo Adedosu. (@officialABAT) During the Friday visit from the Oba of Benin, HRH Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, PBAT displayed a bow as a sign of respect.

Let us pay tribute to our ancestors and embrace their customs.

As Adebisi Idris put it: “@officialABAT is an exceptional leader, regardless of the exalted position he holds. He never allows his ego to hinder him, and he accords our founding fathers the esteem they deserve.”

