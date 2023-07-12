Reactions As President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reveals When He Resumed He Met Debts & Financial Challenge

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has revealed that he met some debts and financial challenges on the ground when he assumed office.

Iwuanyanwu, however, praised the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for coming to the rescue of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this information during a gathering at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Monday evening. The meeting included the leadership of Ohanaeze, state governors from the region, and members of the National Assembly.

In his statement, Iwuanyanwu expressed gratitude for the assistance he received from individuals like Hope Uzodinma. As the President-General of Ohanaeze, he encountered financial difficulties and debts when he assumed the position. Fortunately, Uzodinma came to their aid by providing necessary resources, including security personnel and public relations officers, which greatly facilitated their work.

Moreover, Iwuanyanwu highlighted that Uzodinma had previously supported Ohanaeze during his time as a senator. Back then, he contributed N16 million to their cause. Additionally, when their structure was attacked by unidentified gunmen, Uzodinma played a crucial role in rebuilding the damaged house. Iwuanyanwu emphasized that Uzodinma has consistently proven to be a dependable ally whenever they face challenges.

Sources: Punch paper

