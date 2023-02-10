Reactions As President Muhammadu Buhari Was Pictured Together With Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have begun to react as President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured together with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Aso Rock presidential villa today.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who was defeated by Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress in 2015 attended the Council of State meeting in the State House.

Also are the meeting are Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar and many others.

The recent pictures of the political gladiators shared by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina on his official Facebook page have generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

