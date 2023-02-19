This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As President Muhammadu Buhari Post On Tinubu

There is no doubt that Nigerians are preparing for next weekend’s election.

All political factions and candidates have been very active recently. Proper awareness is being spread through a series of web, TV, and radio interviews.

But on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari published a message on Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress APC, on his Twitter page, which has been drawing a lot of attention.

Not surprisingly, Buhari has repeatedly showed his support for the ex-governor of Lagos state by attending his rallies with him.

After a while, he accompanied him to the sultan of Sokoto’s court to seek endorsement.

Yet a recent tweet from the president asking Nigerians to back Tinubu Hass was met with criticism and praise.

