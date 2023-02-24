Reactions As Police In Finland Releases Simon Ekpa Hours After They Arrested Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many reactions have trailed the report of the release of the so-called Biafran secessionist agitator Simon Ekpa, not long after the news of his arrest by the Finnish police on Thursday.

A report from BBC Pidgin, which was posted on their social media handle some moments ago says that Ekpa, after having been interrogated for some hours, was eventually released by the police in Finland.

In a previous video posted by Mr Ekpa recently, his Twitter handle, he had been seen celebrating what he tagged “a successful first day of sit-at-home”. It was no doubt a video in which the majority of the Nigerians have shown disinterest.

Following the news of Ekpa’s arrest on Thursday morning by the Finnish Police over a reported threatening statement that an election would not be held in the South-Eastern Part of Nigeria, many people on social media had remarked that the news of his arrest was a good one as they believed many unrest scenes had been created as a result of the separationist agitator’s threats.

In a further report, Ekpa had threatened that any person in the South-Eastern Part of Nigeria who tried to take part or vote in the 2023 election which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, would be ruthlessly dealt with.

Although Ekpa had been reportedly picked up from his apartment in the Lahti region of Finland by officers from the Finnish Central Criminal Police on Thursday, he’s now said to have been released.

Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Reacting to this development on social media, many people who had seen the news of his arrest as a welcome one wanted Ekpa to get punished if found guilty by the government.

Now, reacting to the new development about Simon Ekpa, one said that he should be extradited to Nigeria for appropriate prosecution.

Another was surprised at how possible Ekpa could have been in Finland, and giving a ‘sit at home’ order in Nigeria.

Check out some of the reactions of the people below:

Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

