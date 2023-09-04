Reactions As Pictures Of Abia State Governor With World Bank Team Surfaces Online

The recently sworn in governor of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti recently shared photos of a meeting he held with a World Bank team. He stressed that discussions that will strengthen the state’s development were discussed at the meeting.

According to his post on Twitter, “I was honoured to welcome the World Bank team to an important Portfolio and Partnership Review meeting led by the country director Prof Shubham Chaudhuri. We delved into key areas that will shape and strengthen Abia’s development journey for the better. A significant part of the discussion revolved around an in-depth review of the programmes and performances of the World Bank-assisted projects in Abia and how they align with the vision and development goals of our administration.”

He also explained that the aim of the meeting was to implement developmental initiatives and steer sustainable progress in the state.

These were some reactions that followed the announcement:

