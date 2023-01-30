Reactions As Photos Of Peter Obi’s Wife Margaret & Wife Of Datti Baba-Ahmed, Aisha Surface Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians on social media platforms have begun to react as pictures of the spouses of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed surface online.

Peter Obi’s wife, Margaret and that of Datti Baba-Ahmed, Aisha were in Jigawa today for their women Townhall engagement.

Peter Obi and his presidential campaign team are currently in Dutse, Jigawa State capital for the continuation of his consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming elections. He has been consulting widely since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will hold on the 25th of February 2023.

