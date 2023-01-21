NEWS

Reactions As Photos Of Peter Obi Addressing People In Kafanchan Surfaces Online.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has recently taken a few images to his official Twitter page a few hours ago which has got many fans and followers talking. In the photo, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party was seen addressing people in Kafanchan which he felt delighted by the massive turnout.

He never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as he expressed his gratitude to those who attended the town hall meeting.

In his words, “What an awesome unprecedented gathering, I am delighted to be here, in the friendly, welcoming town of Kafanchan. My sincere gratitude to all of you for coming out to interface with me. What a great town hall meeting.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what he said as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

