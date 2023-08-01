Reactions As Photos Of Obi’s Legal Team Preparing For Adoption Of Final Written Address Go Viral
Photos of the legal representatives of Peter obi, the Labour party presidential aspirant, Preparing themselves ahead of court appearance, has been shared
The pictures surfaced online on Tuesday and have gone viral on the social media
The pictures made their way online ahead of the presidential election petition case that went down at the presidential election petition court in Abuja
Recall that Peter Obi and his legal team were at the court in continuation of their case against the the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu
However, the pictures were taken before they went to the court for the adoption of their final written address
In the pictures, the lead counsel of the legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, Kenneth Okonkwo, Michaelson Hon Esq and many others could be seen
See the photos below
After the pictures were shared online, many reactions have trailed them
Read some of the comments here
What do you have to say about this post?
Finesthandwriting (
)