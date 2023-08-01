NEWS

Reactions As Photos Of Obi’s Legal Team Preparing For Adoption Of Final Written Address Go Viral

Photos of the legal representatives of Peter obi, the Labour party presidential aspirant, Preparing themselves ahead of court appearance, has been shared

The pictures surfaced online on Tuesday and have gone viral on the social media

The pictures made their way online ahead of the presidential election petition case that went down at the presidential election petition court in Abuja

Recall that Peter Obi and his legal team were at the court in continuation of their case against the the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, the pictures were taken before they went to the court for the adoption of their final written address

In the pictures, the lead counsel of the legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, Kenneth Okonkwo, Michaelson Hon Esq and many others could be seen

See the photos below

After the pictures were shared online, many reactions have trailed them

Read some of the comments here

What do you have to say about this post?

