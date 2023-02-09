Reactions As Photo Shows Peter Obi With Dangote, Otedola, Tony Elumelu At An Event

Mixed reactions are trailing on social media as a photo which shows the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi spotted along with some famous noble men and billionaires in Nigeria. While Peter Obi may be generally known as a former governor of Anambra State, he’s also very famous in the hyracky of notable business people in Nigeria.

In the photo which is currently serving rounds on social media, Peter Obi could be seen at an event with the former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, the CEO of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Tony Elumelu, a famous Nigerian Economist and Philanthropist could also be seen in the photo, Otedola and Dangote were also seen with Peter Obi in the photo.

The photo has stirred dozens of mixed reactions after it was shared by a Twitter user. Most Nigerians who reacted were wowed seeing the businessmen together.

See people’s reactions

﻿

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Photo #Shows #Peter #Obi #Dangote #Otedola #Tony #Elumelu #EventReactions As Photo Shows Peter Obi With Dangote, Otedola, Tony Elumelu At An Event Publish on 2023-02-09 21:32:06