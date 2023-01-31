NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi’s Wife, Margaret & Baba-Ahmed’s Wife Arrive Yola To Engage Adamawa Women

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the spouses of Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed arrive in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Their spouses, Margaret Obi and Aisha Baba-Ahmed were in Adamawa to engage enterprising women of Adamawa.

This was made known today by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on his verified Facebook page.

He wrote; “Our spouses, Mrs Margaret Obi and Mrs Aisha Baba-Ahmed and their team have arrived in Adamawa, the Land of Beauty this morning to engage the enterprising women of Adamawa”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are currently in Adamawa State in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of next month’s general elections.

The recent post by Peter Obi on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on social media platforms.

Source – Peter Obi Verified Facebook Page

