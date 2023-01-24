Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North
It is no longer news that the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed are currently running their northern campaigns
A few weeks ago, they embarked on the South-South campaigns in which they visited some states which include Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, And Rivers State
However, in the past few days, the former governor of Anambra state, while on his northern campaigns, has visited Niger, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna on two occasions
Photo of supporters storming one of his campaigns in the north on camels has surfaced
The picture which had the supporters rode on the animals into the venue, was captured at the rally in Kano state on Sunday
The photo which has been generating several reactions from social media users, precisely supporters of the labor party, had other supporters present at the venue looking at them in awe as soon they Storm the venue while riding on the animals
