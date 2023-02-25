NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Seen At Midnight Sleeping At Their Polling Unit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi were allegedly seen at 2 am sleeping at their Polling Unit

The day of the election has finally arrived when Nigerians will be given the opportunity whosoever to exercise their franchise by voting as they desire

Before the day of the election, several rallies and campaigns have been staged by political parties and candidates to ensure their message reached the votes. In the same vein, many supporters have also gone as far as contributing their effort to make sure the candidate they are rooting for emerges as the winner.

However, video of some supporters sleeping at their polling unit just to vote for their preferred candidate has surfaced online

Kindly check out an extracted picture from the video below

A person who was at the venue, who recorded the moment said ” This is 2. am, Look at people sleeping at their polling unit. Labour Party supporters, Mama, Papa, Pikin. That is a mosquito net over there, I guess it will be little children that will be inside “

Click on the link below to see the video

however, since the video surfaced online, there have been several reactions

kindly read a few below

what are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi reveals the secret behind his success and the first thing he will do if elected as president

15 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Walks To His Polling Unit With Low Number Of Security Personnels

29 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC Omits LP Logo On Ballot Sent To Ondo, EFCC Arrests Man With N30m New Notes

1 hour ago

Plateau Police Command Assures Residents On Preparedness To Secure Lives And Property

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button