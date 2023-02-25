Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Seen At Midnight Sleeping At Their Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi were allegedly seen at 2 am sleeping at their Polling Unit

The day of the election has finally arrived when Nigerians will be given the opportunity whosoever to exercise their franchise by voting as they desire

Before the day of the election, several rallies and campaigns have been staged by political parties and candidates to ensure their message reached the votes. In the same vein, many supporters have also gone as far as contributing their effort to make sure the candidate they are rooting for emerges as the winner.

However, video of some supporters sleeping at their polling unit just to vote for their preferred candidate has surfaced online

Kindly check out an extracted picture from the video below

A person who was at the venue, who recorded the moment said ” This is 2. am, Look at people sleeping at their polling unit. Labour Party supporters, Mama, Papa, Pikin. That is a mosquito net over there, I guess it will be little children that will be inside “

2am Papa, Mama, Pikin came out to sleep over to ensure they cast their votes for a better Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo Wizkid Big Wiz Nigeria Decides Instead of tinubu Mason greenwood #NigeriaElections2023 B.O.D pic.twitter.com/796f36cN6u — Duke of the world ™ ❁ (@sampsonvictorry) February 25, 2023

however, since the video surfaced online, there have been several reactions

