Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Allegedly Attacked By Thugs On Their Way To Lagos Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed reactions has trailed a video which recently surfaced online. The viral video showing Peter Obi’s supporters who claimed to have been assaulted by thugs, was posted on Twitter by a user simply identified as Nnaemeka’s son.

You can click here to watch the video.

According to one of the men who spoke in the video, they were attacked by hoodlums while on their way to the venue of Peter Obi’s campaign rally in Lagos today, Saturday. From the video which was posted online, it was discovered that one of those captured, had a part of his sleeve torn with their vehicle left in ruins. Below are some images extracted from the video.

This latest development has however led to several reactions among Nigerians. Some of those who reacted wondered why Peter Obi’s supporters are being attacked in Lagos when nothing of such was done to Bola Tinubu’s supporters, when the All Progressives Congress took its campaign trail to the south east.

With many condemning the act, some wondered whether people would be allowed to vote freely for candidates of their choice in Lagos. Below are screenshots of some reactions.

relationship-Guru (

)