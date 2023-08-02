NEWS

Reactions As Peter Obi’s Phones Goes Missing Inside The Court At The Presidential Election Tribunal

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, had a distressing incident occur at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja not long ago. During the proceedings, his phones were taken, leaving him searching the courtroom for them, as seen in video clips that later surfaced online. The public responded strongly to this incident in the comments section.

It remains unknown whether he eventually recovered his phones, but we sincerely hope he did, as they clearly hold great significance for him, especially during this critical time.

A few weeks back, Peter Gregory Obi contested President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of victory in the 2023 Presidential Election. This matter has been pending in court, and we eagerly await the final resolution.

