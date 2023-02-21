Reactions As Peter Obi Won In 17 States And Had The Required 25% In 25 States In Released Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians have reacted to a released poll showing the number of states the three Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar won in. From the photo posted on twitter, Peter Obi won in 17 states and had the required 25% in 25 states.

The data suggest that Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar could garner enough votes over a sufficient number of states across four of the country’s six geopolitical zones to meet the constitutional requirement of scoring 25 percent in at least 24 states.

The states Peter Obi won in the released poll include, Imo State, Anambra State, Enugu State, Benue State, Ebonyi State, Edo State, Nassarawa State, Taraba State, Plateau State, FCT, Kogi State, Ondo State, Delta State, Abia State, Rivers State, Akwa-Ibom State, and Cross-Rivers State.

Nigerians have reacted as PDP, won in Bayelsa State despite all the shout outs made by its people. Bola Tinubu had the least but populated states. Nobody can actually predict the winner of the election until INEC has announced the winner.

Despite the daily drama in the political theater, many respondents were certain about their choice for president—a choice that is likely to cross ethnic and religious lines, contradicting popular notions of non-ethnic and religious bias in selecting the next president.

Some Nigerians haven’t reacted well to this poll, some felt these polls are just imaginations while others felt it was a huge stepping stone. Comments made by Nigerians, reacting to the poll can be seen below.

