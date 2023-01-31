This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Wins Atiku, Tinubu And Kwankwaso In An Online Voting Poll

As the 2023 presidential elections continue to draw close, a lot of Nigerians are anxious to know what the outcome will be. Some people have even organized online voting polls for the most popular candidates (Peter Obi, Atiku and Tinubu) to have an idea of what the actual election will be like. Peter Obi has also emerged the winner in most of these online polls.

In a recent voting poll that was conducted on Facebook by Nigerians Decide, think-tank (an independent research based in USA), the Nigerian Tribune reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party had a total of 1,856,537 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC was second and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP had the lowest vote.

Atiku had a total of 1,539,568 votes, while Tinubu got 1,486,401 and Kwankwaso had only 12,907 votes. This was according to the most recent poll conducted and released by Nigerians Decide.

According to Nigerians Decide, the online opinion poll began since December 6, 2022 and was ended on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The purpose of the poll was to try and predict the possible outcome of the actual 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The results of the online pool, however, did not sit well with some Facebook users, as they took to the comments section to to share their different opinions. Below are some of the comments on the post.

My dear readers, do you think this online poll reflect was is going to happen in the actual presidential election in February, 2023?

Source: Nigerian Tribune

