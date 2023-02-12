This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Peter Obi Was Seen With Nextier Polls Director In A Photo Shared By Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, a spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a member of the PDP campaign council, has received dozens of differing responses after sharing a photo of Peter Obi and a director of Nextier polls.

To refresh your memory, a polling firm called Nextier recently published a survey in which they predicted that Peter Obi would win the presidential election in 2023. According to the results of the survey conducted by Nextier, it was anticipated that Peter Obi would win all of the states located in the Southeast, South South, and four states located in the Southwest. These states include Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, and Oyo.

Peter Obi won the election with 37 percent of the total votes cast, the People’s Democratic Party came in second with 27 percent, and the All Progressives Congress finished in third place with 24 percent.

Dino Melaye, on the other hand, has asserted that the voting process was rigged in Obi’s favor. A recent tweet that he sent out had a photo of Peter Obi in the company of a director from Nextier, and the caption that accompanied the image read as follows:

“During one of their survey fraud schemes, the director of Nextier Poll and Obi’s close friend, who is pictured here in the middle. This is the individual responsible for the false polls on Nextier. Creating bogus online polls by manipulation.”

Dino’s post was met with a range of responses from Nigerians due to the diversity of their perspectives on the matter.

See people’s reactions.

