Reactions As Peter Obi Walks To His Polling Unit With Low Number Of Security Personnels

Nigerians have reacted after the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi was spotted walking to his polling unit with a low number of security personnel around him. Peter Obi who had traveled to Agulu village in Anambra state yesterday to exercise his franchise had headed out so early to his polling unit this morning.

He as well had a quick engagement with the Nigerian press earlier this morning. Obi speaking to the press stated that he had barely just finished his mass morning section when they all came to meet him. Speaking about the security atmosphere, he’s quite confident that everywhere is peaceful in the vicinity of Agulu.

However, some Nigerians are quite worried about the security situation as Peter Obi heads out to his polling unit. Questions are being raised over why he had decided to move with only a few security agents. Some people believe this shows the humble status of the former Anambra state governor.

Check out the reactions below

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Walks #Polling #Unit #Number #Security #PersonnelsReactions As Peter Obi Walks To His Polling Unit With Low Number Of Security Personnels Publish on 2023-02-25 10:25:14